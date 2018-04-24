Evening Bulletin
Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

 Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

 Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

 5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

 BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

 Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

 Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

 UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced

Wah Cricket Team | 24 Apr 2018 09:30 PM
52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
1

India will open their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 instead of June 2.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
2

The change of dates was announced on Tuesday after ICC Chief Executives meet that is currently underway in Kolkata from 22 to 26 April.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
3

As the BCCI had to maintain a mandatory 15-day gap between IPL final and international assignment as per the Lodha Committee recommendations, India’s opening encounter has been postponed to June 5.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
4

Keeping the recommendations in considerations, dates of IPL 2019 have also been rescheduled to maintain a mandatory 15-day gap.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
5

IPL, T20’s biggest league around the world that usually kicks off in the second week of April has now been rescheduled for the 2019 edition.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
6

The 12th edition of the league will now be played between March 29 and May 19.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
7

Elaborating on the issue a BCCI official told that rescheduling of World Cup opening encounter and IPL has been done to meet the mandatory 15-day gap.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
8

The 2019 World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
9

Along with the announcement of dates of IPL 2019 other decisions that were formalized included the FTP for the next five year cycle from 2019-23.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
10

India will now play a maximum 309 days of international cricket in the cycle across formats, a reduction of 92 days from the earlier cycle.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
11

However the number of home Test matches will increase from 15 to 19. All these Tests will be part of the World Test Championship.

52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
12

It was also confirmed that India will not play any Day/Night Test match for now as it's not a part of World Test Championship.

LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Surveen Chawla was chosen for a role but then replaced with a sta...

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's HUG goes viral

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay