52 days of cricket extravaganza in 2019 as IPL season 12 dates announced
India will open their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 instead of June 2.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
The change of dates was announced on Tuesday after ICC Chief Executives meet that is currently underway in Kolkata from 22 to 26 April.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
As the BCCI had to maintain a mandatory 15-day gap between IPL final and international assignment as per the Lodha Committee recommendations, India’s opening encounter has been postponed to June 5.
Keeping the recommendations in considerations, dates of IPL 2019 have also been rescheduled to maintain a mandatory 15-day gap.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
IPL, T20’s biggest league around the world that usually kicks off in the second week of April has now been rescheduled for the 2019 edition.
The 12th edition of the league will now be played between March 29 and May 19.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
Elaborating on the issue a BCCI official told that rescheduling of World Cup opening encounter and IPL has been done to meet the mandatory 15-day gap.
The 2019 World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14.
Along with the announcement of dates of IPL 2019 other decisions that were formalized included the FTP for the next five year cycle from 2019-23.
India will now play a maximum 309 days of international cricket in the cycle across formats, a reduction of 92 days from the earlier cycle.
However the number of home Test matches will increase from 15 to 19. All these Tests will be part of the World Test Championship.
It was also confirmed that India will not play any Day/Night Test match for now as it's not a part of World Test Championship.