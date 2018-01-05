 Exculsive Pictures from Day 1 of Test series opener between South Africa and India
Exculsive Pictures from Day 1 of Test series opener between South Africa and India

Aritra Mukherjee | 05 Jan 2018 11:30 PM
1

Crowd enjoying the Test match from the grass bank

2

A selfie with KL rahul

3

Fans manage to get their favourite cricketer in the same frame

4

New Year Test match at Newlands

5

Selfie with India's fast bowling duo

6

Go South Africa....

7

Dale Steyn planning his next move

8

South African legend is back after injury

9

Fielders in slips getting ready for the next ball

10

Indian openers planning a move

11

Philander bowling one to Vijay

12

Morkel signing autographs

13

Drinks break on a hot and humid day

14

Rahane doing nets after not getting a place in playing 11

