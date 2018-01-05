Exculsive Pictures from Day 1 of Test series opener between South Africa and India

Crowd enjoying the Test match from the grass bank
A selfie with KL rahul
Fans manage to get their favourite cricketer in the same frame
New Year Test match at Newlands
Selfie with India's fast bowling duo
Go South Africa....
Dale Steyn planning his next move
South African legend is back after injury
Fielders in slips getting ready for the next ball
Indian openers planning a move
Philander bowling one to Vijay
Morkel signing autographs
Drinks break on a hot and humid day
Rahane doing nets after not getting a place in playing 11