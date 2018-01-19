 Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Monalisa turns up the heat in Dubai - Checkout pictures
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Monalisa turns up the heat in Dubai - Checkout pictures

ABP News Bureau | 19 Jan 2018 04:39 PM
Bhojpuri bombshell and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa, who married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the 10th season of show, is celebrating her first wedding anniversary in Dubai. (PIC/Instagram)

Mona is seen wearing a swimsuit and chilling on a beach. (PIC/Instagram)

The couple's is making the best of their time indulging in desert safari, visit to the famous Burj Khalifa and shopping in the mammoth Dubai mall. (PIC/Instagram)

Sun bathing at the Par Regis Kris Kin hotel

A click at Atlantis The Palm luxury resort. PIC/Instagram

Candid moments at the Dubai aquarium. PIC/Instagram

Monalisa poses outside the Dubai Mall. PIC/Instagram

