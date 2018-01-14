Dhawan, Rahane, Stokes in top bracket of IPL auctions

A day after announcing the list of players to go under the hammer for IPL 2018, BCCI revealed the base price of the cricketers on Sunday.
The highest base price is INR 2 crore (USD 315,000 approx), where 13 Indians and 23 overseas players have placed themselves.
Indian players with the base price of 2 crore: : R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, M Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa.
Foreign players with base price of 2 crore: Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Cameron White, Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Colin Ingram, Angelo Mathews, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard.
Indian players with base price of 1.5 crore (USD 235,000 approx.): Amit Mishra, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohit Sharma, Washington Sundar.
Foreign player with base price of 1.5 crore: Aaron Finch, David Miller, Evin Lewis, Faf du Plessis, Harry Gurney, Hashim Amla, Jason Holder, Jason Roy, Jaydev Unadkat, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Kane Williamson, Kyle Abbott, Lendl Simmons, Mark Wood, Michael Klinger, Moeen Ali, , Moises Henriques, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Ravi Bopara, Shaun Marsh, Steven Finn, Travis Head, Trent Boult.
Indian players with base price of 1 crore (USD 160,000 approx.): Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla, Sanju Samson, Umesh Yadav, Vinay Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha
Foreign players with base price of 1 crore (USD 160,000 approx.): .): Adam Zampa, Alex Hales, Andrew Tye, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dale Steyn, Daniel Christian, Dwayne Smith, Jason Behrendorff, JP Duminy, Lasith Malinga, , Mitchell McClenaghan, , Imran Tahir, Mustafizur Rahman, , Sam Billings, Samuel Badree, Shakib Al Hasan, Shane Watson, Tim Southee, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills.
The final list will be issued after all the eight franchises submit their wish list to the IPL Governing Council.
A total of 1122, including 778 Indians will go under the hammer in the auction set to take place In January 27-28 in Bangalore.
Franchises are expected to go all out for the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, both of them not retained by their franchises. The left-handers have kept themselves in the highest bracket of INR 2 crore.
However, the hottest pick of the season could again be England all-rounder Ben Stokes.
Stokes fetched 14.5 crore last year when he was picked up by Rising Pune Supergiant. He backed up the money with staggering performances with both bat and ball.
It will be interesting to see the strategy of the franchises as this year there are international matches during IPL, meaning all the top overseas will be available for the entire season.