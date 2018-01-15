In Pictures: Deepika Padukone's Cop Look Has Left Everyone Guessing

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has kept everyone guessing after being spotted in a Mumbai Traffic Police uniform sitting causally on the bonnet of a jeep. (PIC Credit: Manav Manglani)
It seems the lanky actress was shooting for an advertisement on a busy street of the metropolis. (PIC Credit: Manav Manglani)
In this picture, a red handkerchief is seen wrapped around her wrist and her hands resting behind her head. (PIC Credit: Manav Manglani)
Deepika’s boyfriend Ranveer Singh also plays a notorious cop in an upcoming Karan Johar-Rohit Shetty film and her shoot isn’t related to his flick. (PIC Credit: Manav Manglani)
Deepika’s controversial film ‘Padmaavat’ is all set to release next Friday after facing numerous roadblocks. (PIC Credit: Manav Manglani)
The makers today released a new advertisement listing all the disclaimers, clarifying controversies surrounding the film. (PIC Credit: Manav Manglani)
Despite the CBFC clearance, the film has been banned in Gujurat and Rajasthan. (PIC Credit: Manav Manglani)