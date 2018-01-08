 IN PICS: Chinese photographer shares weight loss journey of his family on Instagram
IN PICS: Chinese photographer shares weight loss journey of his family on Instagram

ABP News Bureau | 08 Jan 2018 06:13 PM
1

NEW DELHI: Chinese photographer named Jess shared a series of photographs on Instagram which showed the grueling six-month journey of weight loss. (Image: xyjesse)

2

This series of impressive before-and-after photos show how the family went on this journey. (Image: xyjesse)

3

Jesse initially thought of going on the weight loss journey on his own. (Image: xyjesse)

4

Later, his mother decided to move in when his wife got pregnant to help around the house. (Image: xyjesse)

5

He then invited his father, who was struggling with alcoholism. (Image: xyjesse)

6

Initially the weight loss journey was meant to last from 10th March to 30th September. (Image: xyjesse)

7

Now, they have accepted it as a lifestyle change. (Image: xyjesse)

