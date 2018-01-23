Chaos Outside Siddhi Vinayak As Deepika Padukone Arrives To Seek Bappa's Blessings

It was a frenzied and chaotic environment outside Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai where Deepika Padukone had arrived to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. PIC CREDIT/Manav Manglani.
The bodyguards of the actress and personnel of the Mumbai Police had a tough time escorting her to the temple premises amid scores of fans and media presence. PIC CREDIT/Manav Manglani.
As a customary norm, Deepika paid obeisance to the deity ahead of release of controversial film ‘Padmaavat’. The movie releases on Thursday. PIC CREDIT/Manav Manglani.
The Supreme Court, last week paved the way for all- India release of "Padmaavat" by staying notifications/ orders issued by the Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting exhibition of the film on the ground of law and order. PIC CREDIT/Manav Manglani.
The film, starring Deepika, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, was slated for release on December 1 last year, but was postponed as the makers could not obtain a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) then. PIC CREDIT/Manav Manglani.
"Padmaavat" is based on 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. PIC CREDIT/Manav Manglani.