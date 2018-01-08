Bright sunshine promises full day's play in Cape Town

Cape Town's weather has been as fascinating as the Test match.
Heavy rains on Sunday brought about some relief to the drought-affected city.
But it obviously meant there was no action on Day 3 of the opening Test match.
It was not such a bad news for India though as rain took away valuable time from the Test match and there is a high chance it will quicken up the pitch.
The Indian cricketers had to leave for their hotels early on Sunday.
Come Monday morning, Cape Town was back with its shiny best, providing perfect platform for a entire day's play.
The onus will be on India to bowl South Africa out cheaply, so that they can take shot at a manageable target. The hosts currently lead by 142 runs with eight wickets in hand.