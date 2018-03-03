BJP crushes Left in Tripura, workers indulge in massive celebrations

BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura’s (IPFT) overwhelming lead in Tripura Election results after the first four hours of counting have ensured a major turnaround in the political history of the state.
BJP’s majority in a state where the party did not even open their accounts in 2013, has prompted widespread celebrations in the state capital, Agartala.
BJP party workers were seen celebrating with colours even before the final results were announced.
The party workers’ celebrations gave a surge in sale of saffron gulaal in Agartala.
A large number of female party workers assembled in front of the BJP party office in Agartala to celebrate their resounding victory.
BJP is on course of toppling the Left, which has been in power for the last 25 years under the leadership of CM Manik Sarkar.
BJP leader Ram Madhav said that the party would come to power in Tripura. "We are leading in those seats also which we did not expect," he said.