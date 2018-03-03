 BJP crushes Left in Tripura, workers indulge in massive celebrations
BJP crushes Left in Tripura, workers indulge in massive celebrations

ABP News Bureau | 03 Mar 2018 12:09 PM
1

BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura’s (IPFT) overwhelming lead in Tripura Election results after the first four hours of counting have ensured a major turnaround in the political history of the state.

2

BJP’s majority in a state where the party did not even open their accounts in 2013, has prompted widespread celebrations in the state capital, Agartala.

3

BJP party workers were seen celebrating with colours even before the final results were announced.

4

The party workers’ celebrations gave a surge in sale of saffron gulaal in Agartala.

5

A large number of female party workers assembled in front of the BJP party office in Agartala to celebrate their resounding victory.

6

BJP is on course of toppling the Left, which has been in power for the last 25 years under the leadership of CM Manik Sarkar.

7

BJP leader Ram Madhav said that the party would come to power in Tripura. "We are leading in those seats also which we did not expect," he said.

