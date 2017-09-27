 Bigg Boss 11: The list of 5 confirmed Celebrity Contestants
Bigg Boss 11: The list of 5 confirmed Celebrity Contestants

ABP News Bureau | 27 Sep 2017 07:08 PM
Bigg Boss 11: The list of 5 confirmed Celebrity Contestants
New Delhi: The reality TV show Bigg Boss and star Salman Khan have become synonyms to excitement and controversy. On the 1st of October, the show is all set to begin and amidst all the speculation, here is the list of contestant that might be a part of Bigg Boss 11. (Image: Twitter @ColorsTV)

As per media reports Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Hina Khan is all set to join Bigg Boss 11. (Image- Instagram realhinakhan)

Niti Taylor made her television debut in the serial Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. In MTV India's youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Niti Taylor’s big break came as Nandini Murthy opposite Parth Samthaan. She will also be joining Bigg Boss. (Image- Instagram nititaylor)

MTV Splitsvilla X contestant Priyank Sharma will also be part of the season 11. (Image- Instagram priyanksharmaaa)

Vikas Gupta, who made shows like 'Gumrah' and also founded Lost Boy Productions will be seen in Bigg Boss 11 (Image- Instagram lostboyjourney)

As per reports, the Haryanvi stage performer Sapna Choudhary will also be locked inside the house of Bigg Boss this year. (Image- Instagram sapnaharyanvi)

