Bank employees react after Sehwag’s comparison

India on Sunday comprehensively won the second ODI against South Africa by 9 wickets.
Spin duo of Chahal and Kuldeep wrecked havoc on Proteas batsmen. Both the spinners claimed a total of eight wickets in the match.
Indian batsmen comfortably chased down 119 in 20.3 overs.
But a bizarre incident took place during the match when officials according to ‘ICC Rules’ went with decision to stop the match for lunch when India were just 2 runs shy from victory against the hosts.
The decision shocked everyone including players from both the teams, former cricketers and on-air commentators.
Reacting on the decision, Indian legend Virender Sehwag tweeted about the incident comparing umpires to PSU bankers.
A couple bank employees replied to Sehwag after the comparison. Atul Thakur wrote that he is employed with a PSU bank and has never treated his customers in such a way. Sehwag responded terming Atul as an exception.
Another bank officer said that she has never asked customers to visit after lunchtime. The Indian legend responded by saying that exceptions are there but most government banks still treat customers in similar fashion as umpires treated players in Sunday ‘s match