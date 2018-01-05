 Australian skipper becomes second fastest batsman to reach 6,000 Test runs
Aritra Mukherjee | 05 Jan 2018 10:00 PM
The Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at SCG belonged to the Australians as they scored 193 for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of day’s play

Earlier, England managed a total of 346 with Joe Root(83) and Dawid Malan(62) contributions

Australian captain Steve Smith once again looked quite comfortable with the bat as he went into the dressing room on 44 not out

Smith became the second fastest batsman to reach 6,000 Test runs.

Smith achieved this feat in 111th innings, second only to the legendary Don Bradman (68 innings).

Australia captain also now stands equal with legendary Sir Garry Sobers as second fastest to 6,000 Test runs

The Australian captain has already scored three centuries including a double ton in this five-match series.

Australia have already won the Ashes having an unassailable 3-0 lead.

