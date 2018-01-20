 Ahead of third Test, team India enjoys African Safari
Wah Cricket Team | 20 Jan 2018 01:30 PM
Team India is currently on the tour of South Africa which includes 3 Tests, 6 ODI’s and 3 T20I.

The Proteas currently have an unassailable 2-0 lead over the visitors.

The next test is scheduled to take place on 24th January in Johannesburg.

Before the final test Team India skipped Thursday’s practice session and went to Mabula Resorts, 270 km away from Johannesburg. The resort is famous for facilities like Jungle Safari and dessert biking.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah in Mabula Resorts clicking photo with cubs.

Opener KL Rahul was also seen posing with African Cheetah

"Sher ! Sher Hota hai, Chahe Sasan gir mein ya Jobourg mein..Pinjare Mein Sher ko bahut log pathar marte hain, Asli Mard Saamne Khadde Hote Hain 💪💪 #lionselfie #rajputboy", spinner Ravindra Jadeja wrote wile sharing his pic on social media

Selfie time for pacer Mohammed Shami.

