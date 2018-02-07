 Arshi Khan looks stunning as a bride - Checkout pictures
Search

Arshi Khan looks stunning as a bride - Checkout pictures

28 | 07 Feb 2018 05:17 PM
Arshi Khan looks stunning as a bride - Checkout pictures
1

Former Bigg Boss contestant has turned a bride but let us assure you she’s no way getting hitched. PIC/arshikofficial Instagram

Arshi Khan looks stunning as a bride - Checkout pictures
2

The model-actress turned a bride for a photoshoot for a lifestyle magazine. PIC/arshikofficial Instagram

Arshi Khan looks stunning as a bride - Checkout pictures
3

Arshi looks all decked up and stunning in this never seen before avatar. PIC/arshikofficial Instagram

Arshi Khan looks stunning as a bride - Checkout pictures
4

Doesn’t she look pretty by shedding her bad girl? PIC/arshikofficial Instagram

Arshi Khan looks stunning as a bride - Checkout pictures
5

Scroll down for another picture. PIC/arshikofficial Instagram

Arshi Khan looks stunning as a bride - Checkout pictures
6

What do you think of the photoshoot? Send us your views. PIC/arshikofficial Instagram

trending now

INDIA
Women react to PM Modi's latest round of 'followings' ...
VIDEO
Wadali Brothers' Pyarelal Wadali dies of cardiac arrest
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi tells what's the 'difference' between him and ...