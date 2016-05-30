British Indian crime-fiction writer Vish Dhamija comes out with his fourth book 'Doosra'

Heard of Vish Dhamija? He is a well-known crime fiction author of three bestselling novels: Deja Karma, BhendiBazaar and Nothing Lasts Forever and has launched his latest fiction and fourth book called “Doosra”- The Other One.Vish Dhamija is a British Indian crime-fiction writer who lives in the UK and his latest book Doosra is based on the story of a jeweler, Ron Jogani from Mumbai who went to Belgium to buy a consignment of loose diamonds worth over €10 million. Hours later he’s found dead in his hotel room in Brussels: murdered. The perpetrators are extremely tech-savvy and have defeated all the CCTV cameras in the hotel. But one concealed camera in the elevator has snapped one of the guys. When one of the stolen diamonds is sold in Mumbai, the Belgian Police reach out to their Indian counterparts to catch the person in the candid-shot.The case is assigned to DCP Rita FerreiraBut when Rita and her team track down the man in the photograph provided by the Belgians, they realize there must have been some slip-up: the target does not even have a passport; he couldn’t have travelled to Brussels. And then, they discover that a private detective is already following their target…Vish Dhamija is a crime fiction author of three bestselling novels: Deja Karma, Bhendi Bazaar and Nothing Lasts Forever. Vish is best known for his multi-layered plots, believable characterization and captivating storylines. In a recent survey by eBooks India website, Vish was listed along the top 51 Indian authors you must follow.The idea of Doosra came to Dhamija’s mind immediately after finishing his last novel ‘Bhendi Bazaar’ which was based on the story of a serial killer and the police officer who attempts to identify the pattern behind the killer's murders before she becomes the next victim.DOOSRA is the second DCP Rita Ferreira case. Although it has references to Bhendi Bazaar, it isn’t exactly a sequel — it is very much a standalone story.