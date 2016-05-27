Zareen credits Bollywood innings to Salman Khan

Actress Zareen Khan has attributed her Bollywood career to superstar Salman Khan.Zareen made her debut in tinsel town in the 2010 Salman-starrer "Veer" as Princess Yashodhara. Just a year later, she made a special appearance in the romantic-comedy film "Ready" starring the 50-year-old star and Asin.Asked if she credits her break in Bollywood to Salman, Zareen told IANS: "Of course I do (credit him for my break in the industry)! If it wasn't for him, I don't even think I would have ever thought of becoming an actress."The 29-year-old actress, who was last seen in the erotic thriller "Hate Story 3", says she would want to share screen space with the "Dabangg" star again."I would love to (share screen space with him again)!" Zareen said.On the work front, Zareen will be seen in Sai Kabir's upcoming film "Divine Lovers".