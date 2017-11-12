 Year's biggest blockbuster Golmaal Again surpasses the Rs 200 crore mark
The charisma of Golmaal Again continues even in the fourth week as it barges in the Rs 200 crore club of 2017, after Baahubali.

By: || Updated: 12 Nov 2017 05:16 PM
The cast of Golmaal Again with director Rohit Shetty / Image: Instagram

New Delhi: The comedy-horror movie Golmaal Again, continues to rock the box-office even in its fourth week, as it breaches Rs.200 crore mark in terms of collections.

Bollywood's biz analyst and critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform about the movie's latest collections.

 

Clearly, it is the 24th day since the film released and it has so far amassed 199.74 crore of INR.

The movie that  opened at a whopping amount of Rs.30.14 crore on October 20, has been scudding apace since then. It went on to gross Rs. 200 crore in its fourth week .

Golmaal Again is the fourth one of the Golmaal Farnchise and second film of the year to enter the Rs.200 crore club where it is preceded by S.S Rajamaouli's epic work Baahubali: The Conclusion. It is also the highest Bollywood grosser of the year leaving behind Judwaa 2. The movie released on Diwali with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and despite facing competition from big releases in the following weeks Golmaal remained strong at the ticket counters.

 



An elated Parineeti Chopra retweeted Taran Adarsh.

 



With Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgan becomes the new entrant in the Rs.200 crore club.

