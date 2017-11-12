Year's biggest blockbuster Golmaal Again surpasses the Rs 200 crore mark

Bollywood's biz analyst and critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform about the movie's latest collections.
#GolmaalAgain steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today [Sun; Day 24]… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER!
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2017
Clearly, it is the 24th day since the film released and it has so far amassed 199.74 crore of INR.
The movie that opened at a whopping amount of Rs.30.14 crore on October 20, has been scudding apace since then. It went on to gross Rs. 200 crore in its fourth week .
Golmaal Again is the fourth one of the Golmaal Farnchise and second film of the year to enter the Rs.200 crore club where it is preceded by S.S Rajamaouli's epic work Baahubali: The Conclusion. It is also the highest Bollywood grosser of the year leaving behind Judwaa 2. The movie released on Diwali with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and despite facing competition from big releases in the following weeks Golmaal remained strong at the ticket counters.
As i write this , #GolmaalAgain has entered prestigious 200 Cr CLUB. BLOCKBUSTER. Congratulations @ajaydevgn @TusshKapoor @shreyastalpade1 @ArshadWarsi @ParineetiChopra #RohitShetty @RelianceEnt
— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 12, 2017
An elated Parineeti Chopra retweeted Taran Adarsh.
woohoooooo!! 😍😍 https://t.co/8yo0dAMKoQ
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 12, 2017
With Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgan becomes the new entrant in the Rs.200 crore club.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 Nov 2017 05:15 PM