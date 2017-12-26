Year Ender 2017: Top Bollywood party songs of 2017

New Delhi: A year is incomplete without some desi hit party songs. This year B-town had loads of stunning and rejoicing songs to offer in its kitty. 2017 saw a number of hit Bollywood movies that entered the 100 crore club and no doubt their songs played their part too. Did you shake a leg on these top hit songs of 2017?– We all became die-hard fans of popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and gorgeous diva Alia Bhatt after their hit ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ in March, 2017. The blazing chemistry of the duo gave us some serious couple goals. Songs like ‘Humsafar’ left the audience awestruck and ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ made us all roll on the dance floor.– The famous song ‘Suit Suit’ sung by Guru Randhawa had a comeback in the movie ‘Hindi Medium’ released in May 2017. The Punjab urban rap and the classy beats of the song made us show our exclusive moves on the floor.– Bollywood movie ‘Raees’ entered the 100 crore club this year and the popular song ‘Laila Main Laila’ left people with jaw drops. The song featuring Sunny Leone’s lusty moves with her sensual connotations added to the masala of Bollywood. After ‘Laila Main Laila’ another song in her kitty was ‘Trippy Trippy’ from the movie ‘Bhoomi’. Did you all trip on ‘Trippy Trippy’?– After 20 years, popular actor Varun Dhawan portrayed the roles of ‘Prem’ and ‘Raja’ in ‘Judwaa 2’ that was played earlier by much admired actor Salman Khan in 1997 in ‘Judwa’. The song during 90’s created much hype and the same song today also will make you relive your old days with some dazzling moves.– The year is about to end and the duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is back with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The song ‘Swag se Swagat’ is being played on every radio channel nowadays and the hot moves of popular actress Katrina Kaif will definitely give the audience some legit dancing goals.Are you ready to dance on these in the New Year party? Get ready! Stay tuned for more updates!