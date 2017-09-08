Yami Gautam reunites with 'Kaabil' team on Rakesh Roshan's birthday

Well, it all happened at Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's birthday.Yes, as September 6th marked the birth anniversary of Senior Roshan, all the near and dear ones gathered together to celebrate his special day.As Yami was also the part of the birthday celebrations, it became a reunion of her last film 'Kaabil' as both the lead pair were seen attending the party together.While Hrithik made a dashing entry in casuals and a scarf to the party, it was Yami, who stole the limelight as the actress looked absolutely beautiful.The onscreen chemistry of the pair was highly appreciated by one and all. The two were seen bonding together at the party as well discussing their respective work.The beautiful diva took to her social media handle and posted an image with Hrithik and wrote, "About last night! Felt like #Kaabil reunion! @iHrithik"Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer ' Kaabil' was declared as a blockbuster hit.Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, the film features a love affair between two blind people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.