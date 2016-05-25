WOW: Jennifer Winget looks unrecognizable after makeover!

She wrote:
Ok...So apart from being pout-perfect in this pic (NOT!!), It was great to beat the heat at a Sunday brunch with this Faux Bob - calling the commitment-phobic, something worth a try. Fake it till you make it!
— jennifer winget (@jenwinget) May 22, 2016
Jennifer is experimenting with her looks right now as Karan enjoys honeymoon with Bips. Well, what a cutie you are Jen!
First Published: 25 May 2016 08:34 AM