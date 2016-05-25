 WOW: Jennifer Winget looks unrecognizable after makeover!
By: || Updated: 25 May 2016 08:37 AM
New Delhi: Karan Singh Grover is happy with his newly wed wife Bipasha Basu but do you know how Karan’s ex wife Jennifer Winget is living? In a very cool way! Well, Jennifer has shed off the girl next door image and has chosen to go trendy and cool with this new hair cut. In this picture she is seen sporting a faux bob hair cut and is getting a lot of appreciation from fans for this.

 

She wrote:

Ok...So apart from being pout-perfect in this pic (NOT!!), It was great to beat the heat at a Sunday brunch with this Faux Bob - calling the commitment-phobic, something worth a try. Fake it till you make it!


 


Jennifer is experimenting with her looks right now as Karan enjoys honeymoon with Bips. Well, what a cutie you are Jen!

 

