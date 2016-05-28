Wonderful that regional films are doing great business: Riteish

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh, who has produced some successful films in Marathi cinema, is happy with the box office performance of regional films."It's great! It's wonderful that regional films are doing great business. 'Sairat' has managed to collect over Rs.75 crore in Maharashtra... It is outstanding. Marathi films are growing, and that's great," Riteish said here."Every film should be able to do that kind of business with lesser screens. If we are able to maintain the content, Marathi film industry can be as strong as the Telugu and Tamil film industries."The actor is also excited about his next Marathi project, and said: "I am looking forward to working on my next project which is a biopic and historic film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Right now, this film is being made in Marathi."Riteish is currently busy promoting his film "Housefull 3", which also features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon. Eros International and NGE's "Housefull 3" is directed by Sajid-Farhad, and is releasing on June 3.