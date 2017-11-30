Good News for WIZ KHALIFA FANS

New Delhi: Good news India. Your favourites, Wiz Khalifa and Jason Derulo will be enthralling you soon and if you're a diehard fan of these two uber cool artistes, we advise you to get your tickets for Time Out 72, ready. Yes, in their maiden visit to India the duo will be performing at the music fest Time Out 72, Vagator, Goa.Rapper and singer Khalifa who enjoys a huge fandom in America also has a strong fanbase in India. Same holds true for singer and songwriter Derulo. By clubbing together these international icons, Goa is definitely going to witness a crazy fan-crowd.According to reports that are doing rounds, these two stars are in a mood to indulge in desi fun. While the first day of the visit will see them bro-fisting the who's who of B-town, the following days will see them indulging in Indian gastronomic delights. A yoga session by the beach and an aromatherapy session are also on the cards.The bollywood celebrities who will reportedly be partying with the two are Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Vishal Shekhar, Monica Dogra, Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh.Jason, who masters pop music is highly health conscious and thus especially curated vegetarian Indian food will be on his platters. Paneer Makhani, Hyderabadi Biryani, Chole Bhature, Idli-Dosa and such stuffs will be served to him . Whereas Wiz will be into Goan food. A handsome amount of time on the itinerary is kept for sight-seeing.Apart from See You Again, Khalifa has given many hits like Black and Yellow, Payphone, Young, Wild and Free, Work Hard and Play Hard. Khalifa's collaborations with The Weekend, Maroon 5, Fall Out Boy, Charlie Puth, Snoop Dogg and likes was loved by fans. others.Jason's hits include Wiggle, Talk Dirty, In My Head, and Whatcha Say.So all those whose Goa trip could never actually happen, this is the perfect time and excuse. Replan it and brace yourself for some street style swag, yo !