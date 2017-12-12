'Wishes galore' for newlyweds Anushka, Virat

The most-awaited wedding of 2017 took place in Italy at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world.
A string of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol have congratulated the newlyweds.
Here's what the stars tweeted:
Shah Rukh Khan: Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health
Priyanka Chopra: Big Congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli !! Your union is what fairy tales are made of..Wish you both every happiness that you ever wanted. Much love always!"
Kajol: Best of luck @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Good wishes galore! Btw, much prefer ur individual names to the 'Virushka' combo! But your combo I'm sure will work beautifully
Amitabh Bachchan: Virat & Anushka .. wishes and blessings on this most auspicious day in your lives .. happiness and togetherness ever ..
Sidharth Malhotra: Best wishes and love to the newlyweds @AnushkaSharma n @imVkohli Congratulations guys Happy married life.
Alia Bhatt: Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli !!!! Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world!
