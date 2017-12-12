'Wishes galore' for newlyweds Anushka, Virat



Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health pic.twitter.com/ymsT2Ay9Fh

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2017



Big Congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli !! Your union is what fairy tales are made of..Wish you both every happiness that you ever wanted. Much love always! 😍❤️



— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 11, 2017





Best of luck @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Good wishes galore! Btw, much prefer ur individual names to the 'Virushka' combo! But your combo I’m sure will work beautifully. 😉

— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) December 12, 2017



Virat & Anushka .. wishes and blessings on this most auspicious day in your lives .. 🌹🌷🌺happiness and togetherness ever .. https://t.co/0VEpck9yWq



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2017





Best wishes and love to the newlyweds @AnushkaSharma n @imVkohli Congratulations guys Happy married life. https://t.co/1j5wRoccgd

— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 12, 2017



Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli !!!! Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! ❤️❤️💕 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mNQnINDZ02



— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 11, 2017



Since yesterday's wedding announcement, felicitations are in order for one of the most loved couples of tinsel town, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.The most-awaited wedding of 2017 took place in Italy at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world.A string of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol have congratulated the newlyweds.