Will definitely do father-daughter film with Athiya: Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty says he would love to do a film on the father-daughter bond along with his daughter Athiya. However, he feels she needs to first settle in the industry.When asked about the possibility of a film on the subject, Suniel said: "First let Athiya settle... I would want that she comes ahead as the USP. If it's a good script, I'll definitely do a father-daughter film. But I think there is still time."Incidentally, Athiya's contemporaries like Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor are also yet to be seen together in a film with their popular fathers, Shatrughan Sinha and Shakti Kapoor respectively.Though Athiya has been seen regularly at fashion events, she has not been seen on the big screen after being launched by superstar Salman Khan in "Hero".Suniel said: "The main thing is today Athiya has offers; and it's important to decide which film she needs to do next. She is looking from a performance point of view for her next film. Hopefully in a week or a month when there will be an update, you all are going to know about it."Does he give advice to Athiya regarding offers, considering his vast experience of almost 25 years?"My advice to her has always been that it is very important to work with a good producer and director, a good script and it's important to understand that script. If there is a good script, then even young directors do a good job. It should be an independent decision always."I did films, made mistakes. If I did 150-odd films, 50-odd flopped as well and it was my own mistake. I think she needs to learn to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes," said.Though just a film-old, Athiya has earned enough and refuses to take money from her father.He said: "The thing I like about her is that whatever she has earned, it might be little, but she has learned to live within that. And she spends everything from her own earnings, which is fantastic."