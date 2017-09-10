 Wife Twinkle, B-town celebs wish Akshay on 50th b`day
Wife Twinkle, B-town celebs wish Akshay on 50th b`day

Updated: 10 Sep 2017 06:07 PM
(Akshay Kumar/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna has a quirky wish for husband and Bollywood's Khildai Kumar, who turned 50 on September 9.

'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle took to social media to share a photo where Akshay is seen sticking his face out of a poster.

She wrote alongside, "The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboys."

 



Other B-town celebs who have poured their special wishes for the 'Airlift' star are:

 





 



 





 



 





 



To mark his golden jubilee, the excited birthday boy treated his fans to a new poster of his upcoming Bollywood movie 'Gold.'

