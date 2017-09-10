Wife Twinkle, B-town celebs wish Akshay on 50th b`day



The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboys pic.twitter.com/jwSlj5czSY

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 8, 2017



Happy birthday @akshaykumar sir.I wish you happiness,beautiful memories and good health.More power to you ❤️ #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/SwAySEJP1R



— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 9, 2017





Happy birthday @akshaykumar keep shining . #Gold to diamond. All my love .

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 8, 2017



A big thumbs up to the way U R steering your journey Akki ,adding life to days & not days to life! A very very happy birthday @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/AVuTozTYwm



— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 8, 2017





Happy bday to the coolest , funniest ,most hardworking , jolly-est @akshaykumar sir... hope ur having a blast today .. loads of love 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/ivmfBtSJyU

— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 9, 2017



Happy birthday Akki. @akshaykumar have a splendid year. Keep rocking. More power to you. Love #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar 🍾🎉🎂🍡🍭



— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 9, 2017





.@akshaykumar 's Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/ALM2BbWVdt

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017

'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle took to social media to share a photo where Akshay is seen sticking his face out of a poster.She wrote alongside, "The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboys."Other B-town celebs who have poured their special wishes for the 'Airlift' star are:To mark his golden jubilee, the excited birthday boy treated his fans to a new poster of his upcoming Bollywood movie 'Gold.'