Why Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are rejecting to work together?

This hot duo has worked as a couple in three films so far. Whether it is Devdas, Mohabbatein or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, both these superstars have always turned up the heat on the silver screen.But the fans might get disappointed that the stars have rejected to work together not just once, but thrice in recent. The two were last seen together in Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. There were reports that the duo will be working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s an untitled film, but it turned out to be a false rumour.But what could be the reason behind this?According to an online entertainment portal Bollywood life, there is nothing wrong between Shah Rukh and Aishwarya and the two share a great bond. They were also present at a recent event where they together posed for the paparazzi. But they rejected to work together in a film simply because it wasn’t up to the mark.The stars are just waiting for the right script. Till then, they are not doing any film together, nor are they in talks for any film at present.