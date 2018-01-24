 Whoa ! Sara Ali Khan grabs another movie project ?
Rumours have it that Sara will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in her next project.

24 Jan 2018
Instagram Image: Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan's debut movies Kedarnath has not even released yet and talks of her grabbing another project has started doing the rounds.

The buzz is that Sara was spotted with Arjun Kapoor leaving director Ashutosh Gowariker's office. Speculations are running rife that the two are the leading actors in Ashu's next project.

It is being said that whern Ashutosh Gowariker saw the rush footages of Kedarnath, he was highly impressed by her on screen looks and wanted to cast her in his next project.

Also , Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter's debut Dhadak will be going on the floor this year.

