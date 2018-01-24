Whoa ! Sara Ali Khan grabs another movie project ?

The buzz is that Sara was spotted with Arjun Kapoor leaving director Ashutosh Gowariker's office. Speculations are running rife that the two are the leading actors in Ashu's next project.
It is being said that whern Ashutosh Gowariker saw the rush footages of Kedarnath, he was highly impressed by her on screen looks and wanted to cast her in his next project.
Sara will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath.
🔥👯
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@officialsaraalikhan) on
Also , Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter's debut Dhadak will be going on the floor this year.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 24 Jan 2018 09:46 PM