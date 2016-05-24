WHOA: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif unite again?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s bond, it seems, is unbreakable. While rumours said that they had a long chat in a party at the time of Ranbir-Kat’s break up, it is evident that Salman and Katrina’s connection and chemistry doesn’t fail to impress us! And those who are fans of the jodi have a good news. The duo might pair up for a romantic action comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and that will roll this year.There were reports earlier that said Kat will star opposite Salman in Kabir Khan’s next, that is not happening. A source to DNA said, “Talks are on to sign Katrina as the romantic lead opposite Salman. The leading lady’s role is not very big though. They are a much-loved pair and their magic on screen is evident from Partner to ETT. Santoshi’s film is being produced by Salman’s sister Alvira, who is also one of Kat’s closest friends. She had done a song for her last film, Bodyguard.”Salman and Katrina were last seen in Ek Tha Tiger and it will be interesting to see them again.