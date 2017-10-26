WHOA! Mila Kunis' daughter drinks wine

Popular Hollywood actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter, three-year-old Wyatt, loves to drink wine every Friday."We do Shabbat at our house. At Shabbat, you have a sip of wine. My daughter had a sip of wine since she was born... Friday mornings she wakes up and I say, 'It's Friday,' and she says, 'I can have wine!' ," Kunis told Extra, reports femalefirst.co.uk.Kunis's "A Bad Moms Christmas" co-star Kristen Bell has also revealed her kids, daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, love to drink O'Doul's, a non-alcoholic beer, after being inspired by their father.She said: "My kids drink O'Doul's because my husband doesn't drink. When we had our first baby, we'd go on a walk every night with the baby, just to get out of the house, and he would have her in the baby bjorn, and he would pop an O'Doul's."She started at five months to claw at it."Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started dating in 2012 and got married in year 2015. Mila also gave birth to a baby boy Dimitri Portwood Kutcher last yer.Mila Kunis' claim to fame was from TV series 'That '70s Show'. She is also known for her role in movies like, 'Black Swan', 'Max Payne', 'Friends With Benefits' and 'Bad Moms'.