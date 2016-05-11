WHOA: Mallika Sherawat arrives at Cannes



Beautiful view from my room in Cannes:)#cannesfilmfestival2016 pic.twitter.com/WExjNTu2NO



— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) May 10, 2016



Mallika Sherawat recently announced her arrival in the city of Cannes and stunned her fans.The 39-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle shared a photograph wherein she is seen enjoying sights and sounds of Cannes to the fullest.She captioned the snap, "Beautiful view from my room inCannes:)#cannesfilmfestival2016."Mallika will be attending the Cannes International Film Festival this for the premier of her upcoming flick ' Last Tomb.'