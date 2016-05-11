 WHOA: Mallika Sherawat arrives at Cannes
By: || Updated: 11 May 2016 02:17 PM
 New Delhi: Mallika Sherawat recently announced her arrival in the city of Cannes and stunned her fans.


The 39-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle shared a photograph wherein she is seen enjoying sights and sounds of Cannes to the fullest.





She captioned the snap, "Beautiful view from my room inCannes:)#cannesfilmfestival2016."
Mallika will be attending the Cannes International Film Festival this for the premier of her upcoming flick ' Last Tomb.'

