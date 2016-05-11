WHOA: Mallika Sherawat arrives at Cannes

Photocall for my international film #timeraiders wearing@Pucci @Festival_Cannes #cannesfilmfestival2016 pic.twitter.com/7OalWQPSRr
— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) May 11, 2016
The 39-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle shared a photograph wherein she is seen enjoying sights and sounds of Cannes to the fullest.
Beautiful view from my room in Cannes:)#cannesfilmfestival2016 pic.twitter.com/WExjNTu2NO
— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) May 10, 2016
She captioned the snap, "Beautiful view from my room inCannes:)#cannesfilmfestival2016."
Mallika will be attending the Cannes International Film Festival this for the premier of her upcoming flick ' Last Tomb.'
First Published: 11 May 2016 02:17 PM