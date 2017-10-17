Whoa! Do you know the cost and weight of lehenga Deepika donned in 'Padmavati'?

The thing which grabbed everyone's eyeball was that the 'Piku' actress carried it with so ease and with no sign of discomfort on her face.Ever since the first look of Rani Padmavati was unveiled the internet couldn't help but gush over the timeless beauty. The regal avatar of the actress not just caught attention but garnered immense appreciation from all quarters for the effortless portrayal of the Rajputani Queen.While the actress received praises for her grace and beauty, what also caught everyone's attention were the heavy costumes of Deepika. The actress, who has earlier donned heavy apparels for segments of her films, just took the bar higher with 'Padmavati'.Every costume worn by the actress costed approximately Rs. 20 lakhs and weighed almost 30 kgs and the best part was that Deepika showed no signs of distress as she donned the heavy lehengas everyday.(Image- YouTube)Designer Rimple Narula had all praises for the actress as she described the entire process, "It would take Deepika minimum three hours to get into the look, but she would sit there patiently each time, without a single complaint. The costumes were heavy because, in order to maintain authenticity, the base textiles were further enhanced with traditional hand-crafted embroideries such as Mukke ka Kaam, Pakko Bharat, Salma and Sitara, Gokru and Dunka work; so the ghagras and odhnas that were made, tended to be quite heavy weight wise".Deepika shot for 'Padmavati' wearing a lehenga weighing 30 kgs everyday for 12-14 hours at stretch for almost 100 days with added heavy ornaments and jewellery.Earlier Deepika donned a lehenga weighing 30 kgs for 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', however, that was just for the photo shoot. Further the actress wore a warrior armor weighing 20 kgs for 'Bajirao Mastani', but even that was limited to a few scenes.Talking about the actress' dedication and patience designer of the film Rimple Nerula said, "She is not only one of the most talented actors of her generation, from a fashion point of view Deepika is one of the best muse a designer can dress now a days. She is extremely emotive with her body language and the clothes have been designed to be in-sync with her character's transformation. It took numerous look-tests to get each and every look perfectly in sync with what Mr. Bhansali had envisioned and Deepika was extremely patient as well as helpful throughout the process".The designer further applauded the perseverance of Deepika Padukone and added, "She never complained about any discomfort even while wearing the heaviest looks as we were all on the same page with Mr Bhansali and the perfection he desired in each and every frame. We were totally amazed by how Deepika got into the skin of the character. She gives her 100% to each and every thing and has no complaints, whatsoever. Even if there were petty issues with the costume she'll be so polite and accommodating of the same. I look forward to dressing her any number of times. She's truly an epitome of beauty. Nobody could carry it off better than Deepika!."