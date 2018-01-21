WHOA ! Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's selfie is creating a buzz

Former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, haven't looked eye to eye post their break up. The two Bollywood actors who started their career together with Saanwariya, did not share screen space again until now.Sonam who is known for her brash statements, had been very vocal about what what she thinks about her ex-boyfriend. However, the two working together in Dutt's biopic , indicates that they both have learnt to keep professional terms separate from personal terms. The most awaited movie of 2018, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt in which Ranbir Kapoor is the lead actor, finally brought the two under the same roof. It is apparent that the two have moved on and are no longer holding on to their grudges anymore.The team of Dutt's has just wrapped up the shooting and the pictures of their celebrations are all over the social media. However the picture that raised our eyebrows was the one where the two ex-lovers were smiling in the same frame.Other than Ranbir the film stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor.Also a video of Ranbir eating a cake is making fans croon. Check it out.