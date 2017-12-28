 WHOA! Anupam Kher and Kumail Nanjiani's movie out on PORNHUB !
WHOA! Anupam Kher and Kumail Nanjiani's movie out on PORNHUB !

Someone uploaded the film on Pornhub and star Kumail wants it to be there .

By: || Updated: 28 Dec 2017 07:14 PM
The Big Sick poster. Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Kumail Ninjaini’s much talked about summer release The Big Sick is out on internet. But you’ll be shocked to know where. The movie which was slated for release on Amazon Prime is mistakenly out on the popular adult site Pornhub.

The American romantic comedy based on true love-story of Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani has earned widespread commendations. The movie is based on the love story of an Asian boy and an American girl.

Kumail Nanjiani has also worked on the script and screenplay of the film.

However, we couldn’t hold our laughter after we read this witty tweet from the actor-writer.

He took to Twitter to announce the movie’s presence on the adult porn-site. He wrote: “For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it:  The whole movie is available on pornhub. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under “interracial.”  This is not a joke.”

Amongst the flow of hilarious replies , Pornhub too replied that they are trying to find the movie to remove the movie from their site. To this Kumail replied with a good humour. He wrote: “Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break!”

 





The Big Sick also has Anupam Kher in a supporting role.

