'Who is MS Dhoni?': Bollywood Actress Raai Laxmi on being asked about her ex-beau MS Dhoni

Laxmi was the brand ambassador of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008. And there were rumours that she was in a relationship with then CSK skipper MS Dhoni.Both made news quite a lot for their alleged relationship during that time. However, at a promotional event, when asked about MSD, she replied with a rather strange question: “Who is he?”(Raai Laxmi/Image- Instagram @iamraailaxmi)Probably asking about her past relationship didn't go well with her and she got furious.“This needs to have a full stop. It was a long time ago, he is happily married now, he has kids… Certain things don’t work out, and then you have to move on. People had quickly taken it to a level that I was going to get married to him, and that was simply not true’’, she futher said while talking to an English daily.‘’The hype got us into an awkward space and that is why I do not talk to the media much about this, but I am talking a bit now. I do not want to speak about him in detail because I respect him a lot,” she said.Even when MS Dhoni's biopic 'MS Dhoni: An untold story' was set to hit the theatres, Laxmi was worried as she wanted to know whether her alleged affair with Dhoni was a part of the movie.(Raai Laxmi/Image- Instagram @iamraailaxmi)Her film ‘Julie 2’ is directed by Deepak Shivdasani and scheduled to release on October 6 this year.