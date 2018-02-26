When Shahid Kapoor SNUBBED his BIRTHDAY to MOURN for SRIDEVI !

Sridevi's death has affected him too. To the fans who were sending birthday wishes to him, Shahid requested not to wish him.
He tweeted : "Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace."
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 25, 2018
An image shared by a fan on Shahid's tweet. / Image: Twitter
Shahid Kapoor turned 37 years old on Sunday. At present he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
Shahid's brother and Sridevi's daughter both are debuting together with Karan Johar's Dhadak. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's dating rumours were also doing rounds some time sago.
