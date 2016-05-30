 When Ranbir, Dino 'bend it like Beckham' for good cause
By: || Updated: 30 May 2016 04:22 AM
New Delhi: Actors Dino Morea and Ranbir Kapoor have been sweating hard, while playing soccer at St Andrews Ground in Bandra for a good cause.
The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Ranbir along with other teammates during a practice session and captioned it as "Ready for this evening again, more matches. #5vs5 #StAndrews #mdfa #roots #Bandra #carnival #food #fun come watch."

 



The photograph shows the players sporting t-shirts with the words 'Playing for Humanity' written across them.
We can also spot 'Pyar Ka Punchama' actor Kartik Aryan in the frame.

 





Ready for this evening again, more matches. #5vs5 #StAndrews #mdfa #roots #Bandra #carnival #food #fun come watch

A photo posted by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea) on



While actors Arjun Kapoor and Karan Wahi are also seen frequenting the field, they weren't a part of this star-studded team this time.

