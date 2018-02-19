When Big B tweeted out a 'job application'



T 2617 - Job Application :

Name : Amitabh Bachchan

DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad

Age : 76 yrs

Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS

Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali



HEIGHT : 6'2'' .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!! pic.twitter.com/7SBGedQNz9

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2018

In a witty take on a news piece about Deepika and Katrina being "too tall" for Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan, the 76-year-old megastar tweeted out his job application.Sharing a picture of the article, Bollywood's Shahenshah wrote, "Job Application : Amitabh Bachchan DOB 11.10.1942 .. age 76 .. 49 yrs experience in films .. approx 200 films acted .. speaks Hindi .. HEIGHT 6'2'' .. available .. You shall never have height problem !!"On the work front, Big B was recently seen in a guest appearance in 'Pad Man'. The actor will be starring in 'Brahmastra' starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on August 15, 2019. He will be soon seen in Rishi Kapoor starrer '102 Not Out'.