When Ayushmann took Parineeti for rickshaw ride

By: || Updated: 27 May 2016 06:24 AM
New Delhi: Seems like Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra are having a gala time while shooting for their upcoming movie ' Meri Pyari Bindu.'

 

The 27-year-old actress recently posted a picture on her Instagram page, writing, "Bindu and Abhimanyu's joyride in the City of Joy! Hahaha #MeriPyaariBindu @ayushmannk."

 


In the snap, the ' Ishaqzaade' actress is seen standing at the top of a rickshaw while Ayushmann is seen pulling it.

 

Directed by Akshay Roy, the forthcoming film will narrate a heart-wrenching love story.

