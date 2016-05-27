When Ayushmann took Parineeti for rickshaw ride

: Seems like Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra are having a gala time while shooting for their upcoming movie ' Meri Pyari Bindu.'The 27-year-old actress recently posted a picture on her Instagram page, writing, "Bindu and Abhimanyu's joyride in the City of Joy! Hahaha #MeriPyaariBindu @ayushmannk."In the snap, the ' Ishaqzaade' actress is seen standing at the top of a rickshaw while Ayushmann is seen pulling it.Directed by Akshay Roy, the forthcoming film will narrate a heart-wrenching love story.