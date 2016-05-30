What's cooking between Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan?

Sunny Leone is all set to engage in a love affair with Arbaaz Khan in her upcoming musical-romance 'Tera Intezar.'As reported by Pinkvilla, the film, which will begin its shoot in the Great Rann of Kutch this August, will mark the directorial debut of Rajeev Waklia.' Tera Intezar' will also have an international shoot apart from the 25-day Kutch schedule.According to sources, Sunny and Arbaaz will be meeting for their first recording together today at a Suburban studio in Mumbai.