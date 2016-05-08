 What made Vivek drop Anand from his name
By: || Updated: 08 May 2016 04:44 PM
Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi says his full name is Vivek Anand Oberoi but he dropped Anand as he didn't wish to be known as Vivek Anand in the film world.

"My full name is actually Vivek Anand Oberoi. I was named so because my father and my grandfather were devout followers of Swami Vivekananda and his thought, the wisdom that he gave to the world at such a young age.

"When I joined movies in 2002, I felt kind of embarrassed. I'm going to be there, romancing heroines on screen and dancing around trees. How can I carry a name like Vivek Anand? So I dropped the Anand and just kept Vivek Oberoi out of respect for Swami Vivekananda," he said on Saturday during an event related to the Swachh Bharat campaign.

The "Saathiya" star has retained Anand for his Twitter profile.

