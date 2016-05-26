What kept Parineeti awake for 24 hours?

Keeping awake for over 24 hours while shooting for "Meri Pyaari Bindu" left actress Parineeti Chopra exhuasted.The "Ishaqzaade" star, who is currently shooting for the film in Kolkata, tweeted: "Night shoot.""Awake for 25 hours! Bindu is knackered," she shared on Thursday.Parineeti is all set to play an aspiring actress in the upcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu", which is set in Kolkata and also features actor Ayushmann Khurrana.The film is directed by debutant Akshay Roy and is a Maneesh Sharma production.