What annoyed Randeep at 'Sarbjit' premiere?

What happened at the 'Sarbjit' premiere in Mumbai yesterday that annoyed Randeep Hooda?The 39-year-old actor, who plays the title character Sarabjit in the movie, shouted at the reporters, when he was asked if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has overshadowed him in the movie."Shut Up!" snapped irked Randeep.As reported by a leading webloid, when journalists later confronted him for his behaviour, the 'Highway' actor said that he was annoyed when the reporter continued to ask the question even after he ignored it.However, later Randeep made peace with the journos saying, "Ok, let me just say 'No Comments."The premiere hosted by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadda and Omung Kumar was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Mika Singh, Darshan Kumar, Sonal Chauhan and others.The 'Jazbaa' actress even mentioned at the event that ' Sarbjit' has been one of the most special films of her glamorous career.