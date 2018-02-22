Wendy Williams faces backlash on social media after criticising Beyonce

American TV host Wendy Williams has faced a backlash from fans for criticising singer-actress Beyonce Knowles and saying she needs autotune.Williams criticised the singer on her show on Tuesday, where she said: "There are only a few people who can sing raw dog and Fergie is not one, she needs autotune. Jennifer Lopez needs autotune. Janet Jackson needs autotune. Beyonce needs autotune".Her remarks sparked rage on social media.While one user tweeted: "Wendy Williams, Beyonce has autotune where?"; another posted along with a clip of Beyonce flawlessly hitting high notes during a live performance.Another shared a clip of the singer at a cappella performance of "Halo" and wrote, "Wendy Williams: 'Beyonce needs auto tune to sing'".