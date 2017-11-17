Weinstein Company sued by Jay Anson's widow

Production banner The Weinstein Company has been sued by the widow of late author Jay Anson for ripping off her husband's work by creating a sequel of his novel "The Amityville Horror".Lesia Anson, Jay's former wife, says the sequel "Amityville: The Awakening", which released earlier this year, was derived directly from her husband's novel and the 1979 film "The Amityville Horror", both of which Jay created, reports tmz.com.Besides The Weinstein Company, Leisa also sued sacked Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein.She says the 2017 sequel was "a cinematic mess and received dreadful reviews".Lesia added that the sequel suffered one of the worst opening weekends of all times, grossing $742 from 10 theaters.According to Lesia, she was never even approached for the sequel and the film was made without her permission.The movie was released in late October after Harvey Weinstein was sacked from The Weinstein Company over close to 100 sexual assault cases against him.