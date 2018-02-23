Weinstein Apologises For Invoking Names Of JLaw, Streep In Lawsuit

"Mr. Weinstein acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologizes," a spokesperson for the 65-year-old said in a statement Thursday, according to E! Online."Mr. Weinstein has been informed that his civil counsel responded in court to a class action lawsuit which improperly sought to include all actresses who had previously worked with Mr. Weinstein, even where those actresses have made no claim of wrongdoing."Even though Mr. Weinstein has worked with hundreds of actresses and actors who had only professional and mutually respectful experiences with him," the statement added, "Mr. Weinstein has directed in the future that no specific names be used by his counsel, even where those actors have made previous public statements about him."In a federal court in New York on Tuesday, Weinstein's lawyer had cited comments made by Streep, Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow meant to suggest that not every woman who ever worked with Weinstein was abused or had a negative experience.Both the Oscar-winning actresses had then publicly called him out for using their quotes in court.