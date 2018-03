Here’s someone (who is indirectly) in the film industry and about to get married very soon. Well, Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani. Karan and Rhea have been together since years now and a report on Mumbai Mirror says that Karan’s parents flew down from Delhi to Mumbai to finalise everything. It is the call of the couple and the family that the wedding shall happen in December and a date will be accordingly fixed.