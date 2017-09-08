We aren't Obamas: Richa Chadha on dating Ali Fazal

Richa, who was present for Tod's store launch on Thursday here, was asked about her trip to Venice and her public appearance with Ali, who plays a pivotal role in "Victoria & Abdul" with the Hollywood legend Judi Dench."People are writing shit on my social media accounts like love jihad and all that non-sense, so I find it really humorous. We are not Barack Obama (former US President) or Michelle Obama to make our relationship public. We are just two humble actors. So, I don't think anyone cares about it. But the fact that I took a trip to Venice to be with him... I think that says something," Richa said.Earlier this week, Ali told a leading daily that it's their friendship which grew over time.Talking about her upcoming movie "Fukrey 2", Richa said: "In 'Fukrey', I am paired with Chu Cha (Varun Sharma), so I cannot leave him. My first love is Chu Cha and for that, I feel sorry for Ali but I have to be with Chu Cha. The teaser of the film has already come, so of course, the trailer will also come closer to (film's) release.""The film is releasing on December 8."Ali and Richa co-starred for the first time in the 2013 film "Fukrey", and they are said to have been dating since over a year.