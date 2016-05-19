Way more people contributing to society: Radhika on Rishi Kapoor tweet

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Apte said that she hadn't read actor Rishi Kapoor's controversial tweet, but said that there were way more people contributing to society than the entertainment industry.

Actor Rishi Kapoor made headlines on Wednesday when in a series of tweets, he questioned popular places being named after icons of the Congress Party like Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. He wants them changed and prefers people who have contributed to the society, including from the entertainment industry.He proposed Bandra/Worli Sea Link be named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Film City after legendary actors like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan. He also suggested venues being named after legendary singers Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar and even taking his own name along with Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar for Indira Gandhi Airport International.About Kapoor's tweets, Radhika said at the launch of the song, "Roke Na Ruke" from "Phobia", "I've really not thought about it. I genuinely haven't read the tweet. I'll think about it and tell you the next time I see you. I genuinely haven't read the tweets."About the entertainment industry contributing to society, like Kapoor suggests, Radhika said, "I think there are way more people who contribute to the society, in many ways, we don't even know them. I don't think much about this."Kapoor has already got trolled on Twitter for his tweets.