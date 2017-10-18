 WATCH: Vaani Kapoor's BOLD dancing moves in her latest song
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • WATCH: Vaani Kapoor's BOLD dancing moves in her latest song

WATCH: Vaani Kapoor's BOLD dancing moves in her latest song

By: || Updated: 18 Oct 2017 12:22 PM
WATCH: Vaani Kapoor's BOLD dancing moves in her latest song

(Vaani Kapoor/Image- Youtube @YRF)

Delhi: 'Befikre' actress Vaani Kapoor's dancing moves in her latest song will make you her fan. Her bold moves and dancing skills are awesome in this latest released video.

The song 'Main Yaar Manana Ni' is remix of original composition from 1973 film 'Daag'.

Watch it here:



Yashita Sharma has given her voice to the song and Tushar Kalia has choreographed it. Vaani played lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in the film 'Befikre'.

On the work front, Vaani is probably all set to play in YRF. Yashraj Films has announced recently that she will be seen having romance with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in their next film which will star Tiger Shroff as well.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Jennifer Lawrence was forced to do naked line-up

trending now

VIDEO
Viral Sach: Do you know about firecracker which burns ...
INDIA
Time for Ayurveda-led 'health revolution', says Modi
VIDEO
Neha Saxena gets injured during diwali shoot