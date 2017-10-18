WATCH: Vaani Kapoor's BOLD dancing moves in her latest song

The song 'Main Yaar Manana Ni' is remix of original composition from 1973 film 'Daag'.Watch it here:Yashita Sharma has given her voice to the song and Tushar Kalia has choreographed it. Vaani played lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in the film 'Befikre'.On the work front, Vaani is probably all set to play in YRF. Yashraj Films has announced recently that she will be seen having romance with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in their next film which will star Tiger Shroff as well.