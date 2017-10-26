Watch Trailer: Sunny Leone looks STUNNING in 'Tera Intezaar'



Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan... Official trailer of #TeraIntezaar... Raajeev Walia directs... Link: https://t.co/R8OXj4Hj4q

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2017

Sunny Leone started her Bollywood journey with 2012's Jism 2 and she has done movies like ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ and ‘Jackpot’.Watch trailer here:Earlier, the director told news agency IANS that Tera Intezaar is one of Sunny Leone's best performances. "Tera Intezaar is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak."This musical Romantic Thriller is directed by Raajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta & Bijal Mehta of Bageshree Film.