 Watch Trailer: Sunny Leone looks STUNNING in 'Tera Intezaar'
  • Watch Trailer: Sunny Leone looks STUNNING in 'Tera Intezaar'

Watch Trailer: Sunny Leone looks STUNNING in 'Tera Intezaar'

By: || Updated: 26 Oct 2017 02:57 PM
Watch Trailer: Sunny Leone looks STUNNING in 'Tera Intezaar'

(Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone in 'Tera Intezaar'/Image- YouTube)

New Delhi: If you were waiting for Sunny Leone’s upcoming movie ‘Tera Intezaar’ then your wait is over. Starring Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone the movie is hitting the screens this November 24.

Sunny Leone started her Bollywood journey with 2012's Jism 2 and she has done movies like ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ and ‘Jackpot’.

Watch trailer here:

 



Earlier, the director told news agency IANS that Tera Intezaar is one of Sunny Leone's best performances. "Tera Intezaar is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak."

This musical Romantic Thriller is directed by Raajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta & Bijal Mehta of Bageshree Film.

